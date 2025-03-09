Jason Blacksberg Sells 30,000 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

