JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.