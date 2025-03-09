Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,695 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

