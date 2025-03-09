Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,685 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Paper by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

