Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 5,683 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

