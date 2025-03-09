Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 6,697 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

