Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $599.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $9,118,070 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.