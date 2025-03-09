Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 11,245 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.