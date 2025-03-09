Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,111 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

