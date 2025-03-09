Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,553 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 423.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 306,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 248,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 416.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.