Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 475 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 33,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares in the company, valued at $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,255 shares of company stock valued at $62,394,678 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

