Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 37,009 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTM opened at $19.90 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

