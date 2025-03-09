Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $126.81 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

