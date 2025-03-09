Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $758,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $17,494,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $241.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $246.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

