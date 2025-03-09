Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $769,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.