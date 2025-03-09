Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $822,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,359.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

