Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 996,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,255,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

