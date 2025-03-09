Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $871,000 Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,048,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,581,000 after buying an additional 298,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,273,000 after buying an additional 531,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,827,000 after buying an additional 322,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,237,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,487,000 after buying an additional 199,470 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 5.1 %

CPB opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

