Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $895,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

