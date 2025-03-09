Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

