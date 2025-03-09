Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.