Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $969,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FBCG opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
