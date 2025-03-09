Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,437 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FTEC stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $142.12 and a 1-year high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average is $180.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.