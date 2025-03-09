Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 272 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $440.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.08. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

