Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,425 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.