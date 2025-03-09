Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 273.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

INCM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.40. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

