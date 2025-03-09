Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 170.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.