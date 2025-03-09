Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

