JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $15.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

