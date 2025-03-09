JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $35.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

