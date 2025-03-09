JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $242.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

