JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $57.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.