Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target to $8.00

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.72 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63,709 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 131,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

