Kevin O’byrne Buys 6,500 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

