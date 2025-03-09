Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Thomas A. Martin Sells 18,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 666,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,938,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 934,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

