Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144,201 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

