Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Sells $575,150.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LGND opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $129.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
See Also
