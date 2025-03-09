Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) CEO Siobhan Lane Sells 3,784 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LNW opened at $105.10 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

