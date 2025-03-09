Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) CEO Siobhan Lane Sells 3,784 Shares

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LNW opened at $105.10 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
