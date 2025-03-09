LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.10. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $64.47.
In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
