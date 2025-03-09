Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $146.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.78.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

