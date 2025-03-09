Lucid Group’s (LCID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s current price.

LCID has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

LCID opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 189,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.