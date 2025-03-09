Macquarie Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $65.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRKS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $49.51 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,588,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $448,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,882,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $110,983,000.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

