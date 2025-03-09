Macquarie Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $215.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $300.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

MDB opened at $187.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a one year low of $181.05 and a one year high of $387.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

