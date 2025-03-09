Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 13,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 17,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,960,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

