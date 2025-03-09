MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,915 shares of company stock worth $2,289,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.