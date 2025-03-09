Mark Cooper Sells 5,556 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Mark Cooper sold 5,556 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.94, for a total value of C$399,707.53.

CCL Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

CCL.B opened at C$74.82 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$66.96 and a 12 month high of C$84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.38.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

