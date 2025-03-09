Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $69.11. Approximately 14,672,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,769,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,450,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.