Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 480,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,032,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

