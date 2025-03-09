Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 42.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3,044.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $69.26 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

