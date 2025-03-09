Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 40,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $625.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total transaction of $257,505.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $504,237,715. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

